Chicken sandwiches in Warehouse District

Warehouse District restaurants
Toast

Warehouse District restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Willa Jean image

BBQ

Willa Jean

611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans

Avg 4.3 (3509 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
More about Willa Jean
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

Avg 3.7 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
More about Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Johnny Sánchez

930 Poydras St, New Orleans

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries
More about Johnny Sánchez
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about NOLA Caye

