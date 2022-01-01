Chicken sandwiches in Warehouse District
Warehouse District restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
pickles + lettuce + wj sauce on hawaiian roll
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Lucy's Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant
701 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
|Bacon-Brie Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Grilled marinated chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, brie, tomato, and spinach, served on a brioche bun with a side of creole honey mustard. Served with a side of fries
Johnny Sánchez
930 Poydras St, New Orleans
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
jalapeno ranch slaw, served with adobo spice fries