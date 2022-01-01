Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chocolate chip cookies in
Warehouse District
/
New Orleans
/
Warehouse District
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Warehouse District restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
BBQ
Willa Jean
611 O'Keefe Ave, New Orleans
Avg 4.3
(3509 reviews)
WJ Chocolate Chip Cookie
$2.50
More about Willa Jean
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
