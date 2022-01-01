Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Warehouse District
/
New Orleans
/
Warehouse District
/
Croissants
Warehouse District restaurants that serve croissants
French Truck Coffee
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
No reviews yet
Croissant
$4.00
Ham & Cheese Croissant
$6.00
Croissant Sandwich
$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
More about French Truck Coffee
Browse other tasty dishes in Warehouse District
Chips And Salsa
Nachos
Waffles
Cookies
Curry
Tortas
Gumbo
Shrimp Tacos
More near Warehouse District to explore
Central Business District
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
French Quarter
Avg 4.6
(19 restaurants)
Mid-City
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Lower Garden District
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
West Riverside
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
East Riverside
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Irish Channel
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Leonidas
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Touro
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hammond
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Gulfport
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Houma
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Baton Rouge
Avg 4.4
(109 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Mobile
Avg 4.5
(75 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(241 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(158 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston