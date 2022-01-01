Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fritters in
Warehouse District
/
New Orleans
/
Warehouse District
/
Fritters
Warehouse District restaurants that serve fritters
French Truck Coffee- Poydras
650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS
No reviews yet
Apple Fritter
$4.50
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
Avg 5
(697 reviews)
Crab/Conch Fritters
$17.00
Conch and Crab Fritters, Garlic-Lime Mayo
More about NOLA Caye
