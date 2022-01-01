Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Warehouse District

Go
Warehouse District restaurants
Toast

Warehouse District restaurants that serve fritters

French Truck Coffee image

 

French Truck Coffee- Poydras

650 Poydras St Suite 102, NEW ORLEANS

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Fritter$4.50
More about French Truck Coffee- Poydras
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab/Conch Fritters$17.00
Conch and Crab Fritters, Garlic-Lime Mayo
More about NOLA Caye

Browse other tasty dishes in Warehouse District

Fish Tacos

Pies

Tuna Salad

Crispy Tacos

Salmon

Ceviche

Muffins

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Warehouse District to explore

Central Business District

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

French Quarter

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Garden District

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

West Riverside

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (78 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (197 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (253 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (109 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (170 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (573 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston