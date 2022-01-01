Pies in Warehouse District

Warehouse District restaurants that serve pies

Cochon image

 

Cochon

930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
PIE$14.00
Crawfish tails, rice and trinity vegetables in a fried pastry shell. Served with sauce piquante.
More about Cochon
NOLA Caye image

TACOS

NOLA Caye

898 Baronne Street, New Orleans

Avg 5 (697 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Banana Cream Pie$12.00
More about NOLA Caye

