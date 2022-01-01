Pies in
Warehouse District restaurants that serve pies
Cochon
930 Tchoupitoulas St, New Orleans
No reviews yet
PIE
$14.00
Crawfish tails, rice and trinity vegetables in a fried pastry shell. Served with sauce piquante.
More about Cochon
TACOS
NOLA Caye
898 Baronne Street, New Orleans
Avg 5
(697 reviews)
Banana Cream Pie
$12.00
More about NOLA Caye
