West Riverside bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in West Riverside
More about Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
HAMBURGERS
Picnic Provisions & Whiskey
741 State Street, New Orleans
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$11.00
served with sea salt crackers
|The Picnic Salad
|$13.00
mixed greens, blue cheese, bacon, garlic marinated tomatoes, chopped egg, smoked onions, crunchy croutons & Picnic honey mustard vinaigrette
add a hot chicken thigh if you're feeling hungry!
|Boudin Egg Rolls
|$6.00
choice of white BBQ sauce or pepper jelly
More about MISA DA
MISA DA
4734 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Popular items
|Herb Marinated Lemon Chicken
|$24.00
With stir fried green veggies in pistachio pesto
|Eggplant Pasta
|$19.00
Served with basil oil, mozzarella, and parmesean
|Lamb Kebab
|$15.00
Grilled lamb kebab with tahini, green leaf salad, roasted tomato, & chili