Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in West Riverside

Go
West Riverside restaurants
Toast

West Riverside restaurants that serve burritos

Item pic

 

Del Fuego

4518 Magazine St., New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Burrito$7.25
12" Tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Breakfast burrito. 14" tortilla stuffed w/ scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon, cheese, salsa fresca, crema, guacamole, jalapenos, onions & cilantro.
More about Del Fuego
Labrador Burrito image

 

Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

323 Octavia St, New Orleans

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Labrador Burrito$8.00
Jimmy Dean sausage, Scrambled eggs, tots & white american cheese
Chihuahua Burrito$9.00
Scrambled eggs, tots, black beans, Pico de gallo, white american cheese, & Ranchero sauce
Chicken Burrito$8.00
More about Secret Birria | Hairy Dog

Browse other tasty dishes in West Riverside

Egg Rolls

Tacos

Pies

Arugula Salad

Pudding

Map

More near West Riverside to explore

Warehouse District

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Mid-City

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Marigny

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Irish Channel

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

East Riverside

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bywater

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Leonidas

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Touro

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hammond

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Gulfport

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Houma

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Baton Rouge

Avg 4.4 (109 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Mobile

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (538 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston