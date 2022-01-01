Burritos in West Riverside
West Riverside restaurants that serve burritos
Del Fuego
4518 Magazine St., New Orleans
|Kids Burrito
|$7.25
12" Tortilla stuffed w/ pinto beans, rice, cheese & your choice of protein. Choose your drink.
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Breakfast burrito. 14" tortilla stuffed w/ scrambled eggs, tater tots, bacon, cheese, salsa fresca, crema, guacamole, jalapenos, onions & cilantro.
Secret Birria | Hairy Dog
323 Octavia St, New Orleans
|Labrador Burrito
|$8.00
Jimmy Dean sausage, Scrambled eggs, tots & white american cheese
|Chihuahua Burrito
|$9.00
Scrambled eggs, tots, black beans, Pico de gallo, white american cheese, & Ranchero sauce
|Chicken Burrito
|$8.00