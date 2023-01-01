New Oxford restaurants you'll love
Must-try New Oxford restaurants
More about Bourbon Mill
Bourbon Mill
4797 York Road, New Oxford
|Popular items
|Chef Trio
|$16.00
Fresh Garden Blend topped with Flat Iron Steak, Chicken, Shrimp, Hard-boiled Egg, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons
|Gyro
|$11.50
Lamb Gyro Meat, Tzatziki Sauce, Red Onions, Lettuce, & Tomatoes on a handmade Pita Bread
|Cheeseburger.
|$9.50
Your choice of Meat topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomato
More about Rusty Roosters Cafe - 5395A Carlisle Pike
Rusty Roosters Cafe - 5395A Carlisle Pike
5395A Carlisle Pike, New Oxford