Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in New Oxford

Go
New Oxford restaurants
Toast

New Oxford restaurants that serve paninis

Consumer pic

 

Five Loaves Sandwiches

16 Center Square, New Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Caprese Panini$11.00
Prosciutto, Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil Mayo, Balsamic
BLT Panini$10.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo
More about Five Loaves Sandwiches
Restaurant banner

 

Three Arrows Coffee Company and New Horizon Cafe - 5413 Carlisle Pike

5413 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Panini$12.88
Chicken, Crunchy Bacon, Homemade Ranch, Tomato, Onion, & Spinach Grilled on Sourdough
Soup/Half Panini Combo$10.30
More about Three Arrows Coffee Company and New Horizon Cafe - 5413 Carlisle Pike
Map

More near New Oxford to explore

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Mechanicsburg

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Hanover

Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)

Camp Hill

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Waynesboro

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Hampstead

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gettysburg

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)

Harrisburg

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Chambersburg

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Hagerstown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (132 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (306 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (520 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (195 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (762 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (856 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston