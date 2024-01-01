New Palestine restaurants you'll love
Tony D's - New Pal
5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine
Popular items
Create Your Own Pizza
$13.00
Pizza or barbecue sauce, mozzarella cheese and choice of any 3 toppings listed. (Additional toppings will be an extra charge of $1.50 each) Toppings: Diced tomatoes, diced red onion, mushrooms, green peppers, spinach, pineapple, diced ham, bacon, sausage or pepperoni
Traditional Wings (12)
$17.00
Baked and broiled served with your choice of sauce
Chicken Strips
$12.00
Fresh cut chicken tenderloins breaded and deep fried. Served with your choice of sauce and 1 side
El Toro Bravo New Palestine
7242 West U.S. 52, New Palestine
Popular items
Molcajete
$22.00
Steak, grilled chicken, shrimp and Mexican sausage served in a molcajete dish, covered with cheese and spicy red sauce. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Add pineapple 1.25
Arroz Con Pollo
$15.00
Grilled chicken or steak on a bed of mexican rice topped with cheese sauce and your choice of corn or flour tortillas. Add Chorizo 1.50 / Add Shrimp 4
Fajita Quesadilla
$16.00
10 inch flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Add Shrimp 4