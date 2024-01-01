Boneless wings in New Palestine
New Palestine restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Tony D's - New Pal
Tony D's - New Pal
5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine
|Boneless Wings (8)
|$10.00
Boneless wings, breaded and fried, served as 8 count or 12 count and your choice of sauce.
|Boneless Wings (12)
|$15.00
Breaded and fried, served as either an 8 or 12 count and your choice of sauce
More about The Pub - 19 S Bittner rd
The Pub - 19 S Bittner rd
19 South Bittner Road, New Palestine
|1/2 lb Boneless Wings
|$11.00
Only one sauce flavor is available per order. We can not split orders into 2 sauce flavors. We also do not offer all flats or all drums. We apologize, and will always make the order on the sauce chosen.