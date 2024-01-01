Burritos in New Palestine
New Palestine restaurants that serve burritos
More about Tony D's - New Pal
Tony D's - New Pal
5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine
|Brandee's Burrito
|$10.00
Your choice of home fries or hash browns, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, cheese, and scrambled eggs all wrapped in a warm tortilla shell. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about El Toro Bravo New Palestine
El Toro Bravo New Palestine
7242 West U.S. 52, New Palestine
|Burrito Guadalajara
|$15.00
10 inch flour tortilla with pork, Mexican sausage, onion, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce
|Burrito (1)
|$9.00
|The Boss Burrito
|$18.00
10 inch flour tortilla with steak, grilled chicken, beans and onion inside. Topped with mexican sausage, shrimp, pineapple, and cheese sauce