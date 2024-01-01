Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Palestine

New Palestine restaurants that serve burritos

Tony D's - New Pal

5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine

Brandee's Burrito$10.00
Your choice of home fries or hash browns, your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, cheese, and scrambled eggs all wrapped in a warm tortilla shell. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Tony D's - New Pal
El Toro Bravo New Palestine

7242 West U.S. 52, New Palestine

Burrito Guadalajara$15.00
10 inch flour tortilla with pork, Mexican sausage, onion, beans and cheese. Topped with green sauce and cheese sauce
Burrito (1)$9.00
The Boss Burrito$18.00
10 inch flour tortilla with steak, grilled chicken, beans and onion inside. Topped with mexican sausage, shrimp, pineapple, and cheese sauce
More about El Toro Bravo New Palestine

