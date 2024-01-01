Nachos in New Palestine
New Palestine restaurants that serve nachos
Tony D's - New Pal
5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine
|Pulled Pork Nachos
|$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house made beer cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, green onions and drizzled with our house made BBQ
El Toro Bravo New Palestine
7242 West U.S. 52, New Palestine
|Nachos Carbon
|$16.00
Corn chips topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo and lettuce. Covered with cheese sauce
|Nachos Fajita
|$15.00
Corn chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken, or steak with onion, pepper, and tomato covered with cheese sauce
|Nachos with Chesse
|$9.00
Corn chips topped with cheese. Add Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef 2.