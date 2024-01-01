Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in New Palestine

New Palestine restaurants that serve nachos

Main pic

 

Tony D's - New Pal

5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine

Pulled Pork Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with pulled pork, house made beer cheese, diced tomatoes, bacon, green onions and drizzled with our house made BBQ
Consumer pic

 

El Toro Bravo New Palestine

7242 West U.S. 52, New Palestine

Nachos Carbon$16.00
Corn chips topped with steak, chicken, shrimp, pico de gallo and lettuce. Covered with cheese sauce
Nachos Fajita$15.00
Corn chips topped with your choice of grilled chicken, or steak with onion, pepper, and tomato covered with cheese sauce
Nachos with Chesse$9.00
Corn chips topped with cheese. Add Shredded Chicken or Ground Beef 2.
