Quesadillas in New Palestine

New Palestine restaurants that serve quesadillas

Tony D's - New Pal

5918 Dragon Drive, New Palestine

Kids Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
A flour tortilla filled with cheese
El Toro Bravo New Palestine

7242 West U.S. 52, New Palestine

Fajita Quesadilla$16.00
10 inch flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of steak or chicken. Served with rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Add Shrimp 4
Pn Chesse Quesadilla & Papas$8.00
Quesadilla$0.00
