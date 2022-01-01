New Paltz restaurants you'll love

Go
New Paltz restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Paltz

New Paltz's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try New Paltz restaurants

Main Street Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Bistro

59 Main Street, New Paltz

Avg 4.9 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Main X$8.95
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese & home fries topped served with salsa & sour cream.
South of the Border$8.95
Two eggs, refried beans, guacamole, cilantro, cheddar & home fries wrapped in crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream
Salmon Hash$10.95
Grilled salmon, poached eggs, tomato, scallions & home fries topped with asiago cheese & hollandaise. Served with buttered whole wheat toast
More about Main Street Bistro
Lola's Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe

49 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
Chicken fritters tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds
Hawk Wrap$12.95
crispy chicken tenders, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, coleslaw, romaine, BBQ sauce
Brussels Sprout Salad$12.95
Grilled chicken, crispy Brussels sprouts, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, cucumber, and onion over mixed greens tossed in a rosemary vinaigrette
More about Lola's Cafe
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz image

 

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

232 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crazy's Pad Thai$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
ASIAN RICE BOWL
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
More about Crazy Bowlz New Paltz
P&G's Restaurant image

 

P&G's Restaurant

91 Main St, New Paltz

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about P&G's Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Best Pizza - New Paltz

52 Main Street, New Paltz

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Best Pizza - New Paltz
Huckleberry image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Huckleberry

21 Church St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (981 reviews)
Takeout
More about Huckleberry
Map

More near New Paltz to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Newburgh

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (235 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston