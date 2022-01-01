New Paltz restaurants you'll love
SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Main Street Bistro
59 Main Street, New Paltz
|Main X
|$8.95
A warm flour tortilla wrapped around two scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese & home fries topped served with salsa & sour cream.
|South of the Border
|$8.95
Two eggs, refried beans, guacamole, cilantro, cheddar & home fries wrapped in crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream
|Salmon Hash
|$10.95
Grilled salmon, poached eggs, tomato, scallions & home fries topped with asiago cheese & hollandaise. Served with buttered whole wheat toast
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lola's Cafe
49 Main St, New Paltz
|Asian Chicken Salad
|$12.95
Chicken fritters tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds
|Hawk Wrap
|$12.95
crispy chicken tenders, melted cheddar cheese, bacon, coleslaw, romaine, BBQ sauce
|Brussels Sprout Salad
|$12.95
Grilled chicken, crispy Brussels sprouts, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, cucumber, and onion over mixed greens tossed in a rosemary vinaigrette
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz
232 Main St, New Paltz
|Crazy's Pad Thai
|$11.95
fresh rice noodles, red onion, been sprouts, dried tofu, egg, crushed peanuts, cilantro & lime
|Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
|ASIAN RICE BOWL
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
Best Pizza - New Paltz
52 Main Street, New Paltz
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Huckleberry
21 Church St, New Paltz