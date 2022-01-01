Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve asian salad

Lola's Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe - New Paltz

49 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chicken Salad$12.95
Chicken fritters tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds
GF Asian Chicken Salad$11.95
grilled chicken tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds
VEGAN Asian Tofu Salad$11.95
Blackened tofu tossed in our peanut sauce, Asian slaw, chopped peanuts, tomatoes, cucumbers, fried noodles over romaine topped with cilantro lime vinaigrette and sesame seeds
More about Lola's Cafe - New Paltz
Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY image

 

Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY

246 main street suite 6, new paltz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY

