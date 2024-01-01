Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Boneless wings in
New Paltz
/
New Paltz
/
Boneless Wings
New Paltz restaurants that serve boneless wings
Melted - 255 Main Street, Unit 2
255 Main Street, Unit 2, New Paltz
No reviews yet
Boneless Wings - 12 Pieces
$13.95
More about Melted - 255 Main Street, Unit 2
Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY
246 main street suite 6, new paltz
No reviews yet
Boneless Wings (10)
$12.99
More about Rino's Pizza - New Paltz NY
Browse other tasty dishes in New Paltz
French Fries
Asian Salad
Chicken Tenders
Noodle Bowls
Steak Salad
Grilled Chicken
Burritos
Pork Belly
More near New Paltz to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Poughkeepsie
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Beacon
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Newburgh
Avg 4
(20 restaurants)
Woodstock
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Fishkill
Avg 3.9
(12 restaurants)
Hopewell Junction
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Red Hook
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Highland
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(29 restaurants)
Hudson
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Pittsfield
Avg 4.2
(15 restaurants)
Albany
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1156 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(887 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(561 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(125 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston