Chicken salad in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
Toast

New Paltz restaurants that serve chicken salad

Lola's Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe

49 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GF Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$11.95
chopped romaine, grilled chicken breast, garlic croutons, lemon, shaved parmesan, creamy caesar dressing
GF Buffalo Chicken Salad$11.95
grilled chicken tossed in Lola's buffalo sauce, chopped romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, crumbled blue cheese, diced celery, diced carrots, BBQ ranch dressing
Chicken Waldorf Salad$12.95
grilled chicken breast, chopped romaine, sliced apples, candied walnuts, lemon, creamy apple cider vinaigrette
More about Lola's Cafe
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz image

 

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

232 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
Takeout
GRILL CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
TERIYAKI CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
FRIED CHICKEN SALAD$12.95
More about Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

