Chili in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve chili

Main Street Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Bistro

59 Main Street, New Paltz

Avg 4.9 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Chili$7.95
Our Chili topped with onions, green peppers, and tomato
Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread.
*Please note our Cornbread in NOT vegan*
Beef Chili$7.95
Our Chili topped with onions, green peppers, and tomato
Large portions are served with a slice of Homemade Jalapeno Cornbread.
More about Main Street Bistro
Lola's Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe - New Paltz

49 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili$6.00
Vegan Chili$6.00
VEGAN Chili$6.00
More about Lola's Cafe - New Paltz

