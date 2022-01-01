Curry in New Paltz
New Paltz restaurants that serve curry
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lola's Cafe
49 Main St, New Paltz
|Red Pepper Curry Bowl
|$10.95
Curried chickpeas, roasted red peppers, and red onion, garnished with cilantro, served over ginger rice.
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz
232 Main St, New Paltz
|Malay Curry Wonton Soup
|$4.95
|Curry Soup Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (Cry-baby spicy)
|Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)