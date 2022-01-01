Noodle bowls in New Paltz
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Lola's Cafe
49 Main St, New Paltz
|VEGAN Spicy Peanut Noodle Bowl
|$10.95
linguini noodles tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Asian slaw, scallions, sesame seeds
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz
232 Main St, New Paltz
|Fusion Soup Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro, and egg. With Crazy’s speciality sauce.
|Fusion-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
|Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)