Noodle bowls in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve noodle bowls

Lola's Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe

49 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VEGAN Spicy Peanut Noodle Bowl$10.95
linguini noodles tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Asian slaw, scallions, sesame seeds
Spicy Peanut Noodle Bowl$10.95
linguini noodles tossed in spicy peanut sauce, Asian slaw, scallions, sesame seeds
More about Lola's Cafe
Fusion Soup Noodle Bowl image

 

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

232 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Fusion Soup Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, broccoli, scallion, and cilantro, and egg. With Crazy’s speciality sauce.
Fusion-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. Bok Choy, bean sprout, cucumber, cilantro, and egg. Mixed w. Crazy’s Fusion sauce.
Curry-Stir Noodle Bowl
Choice of noodles topped w. cabbage & carrot, bean sprout, broccoli, red onion & green pepper, cilantro, and egg. Choice of Red Curry* (whimpy mild), Yellow Curry** (sure is spicy) or Green Curry*** (cry-baby spicy)
More about Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

