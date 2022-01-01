Quesadillas in New Paltz
New Paltz restaurants that serve quesadillas
Main Street Bistro
59 Main Street, New Paltz
|Mozzarella Quesadillas
|$7.95
Smoked mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto in a crisp flour tortilla topped with a roasted red pepper salsa.
|Half Moon Quesadillas
|$10.95
Grilled shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, black beans & smoked mozzarella in a crisp tortilla served with roasted red pepper salsa & sour cream.
|Chicken Quesadillas
|$10.95
Chicken, avocado, black beans, tomato, cilantro & cheddar in a crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream.