Quesadillas in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve quesadillas

Main Street Bistro image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Main Street Bistro

59 Main Street, New Paltz

Avg 4.9 (401 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Mozzarella Quesadillas$7.95
Smoked mozzarella cheese, tomato & basil pesto in a crisp flour tortilla topped with a roasted red pepper salsa.
Half Moon Quesadillas$10.95
Grilled shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, black beans & smoked mozzarella in a crisp tortilla served with roasted red pepper salsa & sour cream.
Chicken Quesadillas$10.95
Chicken, avocado, black beans, tomato, cilantro & cheddar in a crisp tortilla served with salsa & sour cream.
More about Main Street Bistro
Crazy Bowlz New Paltz image

 

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

232 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
Takeout
Teriyaki Steak Quesadilla$9.95
Korean Bulgogi Beef Quesadilla$10.95
Hand Pulled Duck Quesadilla$10.95
More about Crazy Bowlz New Paltz

