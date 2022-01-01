Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in New Paltz

Go
New Paltz restaurants
Toast

New Paltz restaurants that serve rice bowls

Lola's Cafe image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Lola's Cafe - New Paltz

49 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.8 (86 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Piggy Mac$13.95
BBQ pulled Pork over creamy mac and cheese topped with bread crumbs and scallions.
More about Lola's Cafe - New Paltz
MEXICAN RICE BOWL image

 

Crazy Bowlz New Paltz - New Paltz

232 Main St, New Paltz

Avg 4.3 (202 reviews)
Takeout
MEXICAN RICE BOWL$0.00
Choice of White rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. pico de gallo, corn, red onion & green pepper, lettuce, sour cream, cheese, and cilantro.
ASIAN RICE BOWL$0.00
Choice of white rice, brown rice, or seasoned rice topped w. cabbage & carrot, cucumber, bean sprout, broccoli, bokchoy, cilantro, and egg. W. Red Curry ,Yellow Curry, Green Curry, or Teriyaki Sauce
More about Crazy Bowlz New Paltz - New Paltz

Browse other tasty dishes in New Paltz

Chili

Asian Chicken Salad

Tofu Salad

Garlic Knots

Cookies

Penne

Pork Belly

Caesar Salad

Map

More near New Paltz to explore

Poughkeepsie

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Beacon

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Woodstock

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Newburgh

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Fishkill

Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)

Hopewell Junction

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Red Hook

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.9 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsfield

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Albany

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (366 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (616 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston