Turkey clubs in New Paltz
New Paltz restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Main Street Bistro
Main Street Bistro
59 Main Street, New Paltz
|Turkey Club
|$10.95
Turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, american & mayo on triple-decker toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
More about Lola's Cafe - New Paltz
Lola's Cafe - New Paltz
49 Main St, New Paltz
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.95
sliced turkey breast, bacon, baby greens, tomato, buttermilk ranch
|Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
|$7.95
Turkey, Cheddar cheese, and mayo on whole wheat bread
|GF Turkey Club Wrap
|$12.95
sliced turkey breast, bacon, baby greens, tomato, buttermilk ranch