Turkey clubs in New Paltz

New Paltz restaurants
New Paltz restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Main Street Bistro image

 

Main Street Bistro

59 Main Street, New Paltz

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Club$10.95
Turkey, bacon, tomato, red onion, lettuce, american & mayo on triple-decker toasted whole wheat. Served with pickle and your choice of side.
More about Main Street Bistro
Lola's Cafe image

 

Lola's Cafe - New Paltz

49 Main St, New Paltz

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey Club Wrap$12.95
sliced turkey breast, bacon, baby greens, tomato, buttermilk ranch
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich$7.95
Turkey, Cheddar cheese, and mayo on whole wheat bread
GF Turkey Club Wrap$12.95
sliced turkey breast, bacon, baby greens, tomato, buttermilk ranch
More about Lola's Cafe - New Paltz

