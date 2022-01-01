Go
New Peking Chinese Restaurant

Since 2004, New Peking Chinese Restaurant has been serving the Crystal Lake, IL and surrounding area with quality Chinese dishes from various regions of China including Cantonese, Mandarin, and Szechuan. New Peking offers a casual and comtemporary dine-in atmosphere so you could feel as if you are dining in China at the restaurant.
New Peking is a family owned restaurant that strives to provide you with an excellent Chinese dining experience.

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G

Popular Items

Pot Stickers (6) 锅贴$9.55
6 pieces. Hand folded pork dumplings with a savory sauce. Can be pan fried or steamed.
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡炒饭$7.75
A delicious fried rice made in a flaming hot and smoking wok. Made with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and soy sauce.
Beef with Broccoli & Carrots 西兰花牛$10.55
Stir-fried beef with broccoli and carrots in a tasty Chinese brown sauce. Served with white rice.
Orange Chicken 橙鸡$15.30
🌶️ Deep fried chicken stir-fried with hot peppers and crispy broccoli in our chef's spicy orange flavored sauce, similar to our General Tso's but citrusy. Served with white rice. Spicy.
Crab Rangoon (6) 蟹角$8.35
6 pieces. Delicious cream cheese, onions, and imitation crab meat, nestled in a crab shaped wrapper. Deep fried to achieve a golden color and made crispy. Comes with a house special sauce.
Egg Rolls (2) 春卷$4.95
2 pieces. ⚠️ Contains nuts. Hand-rolled and crispy in a delicious wonton wrapper. Packed full of beef, chicken, cabbage, celery, and carrots.
⚠️ Allergy Warning: Contains Nuts.
Lo Mein 捞面
Made with yellow noodles. Literally meaning "Stirred Noodles", this dish is stirred with a thin sauce, white onions, green onions, bean sprouts, and your protein of choice.
BBQ Pork Fried Rice 叉烧炒饭$7.75
A delicious fried rice made in a flaming hot and smoking wok. Made with eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and soy sauce.
Sweet and Sour Chicken 甜酸鸡$9.35
A delicious sweet and sour dish made with batter fried Chicken, tomatoes, green peppers, and pineapples. Note: The sauce is on the side, please mix them together when you receive it.
General Tso's Chicken 左宗棠鸡$15.30
🌶️ Victory! Chunks of chicken deep fried to golden brown and stir-fried with broccoli and chilli peppers in our chef's special sweet & tangy sauce. Served with white rice. Spicy.
Location

40 W TERRA COTTA AVE SUITE G

CRYSTAL LAKE IL

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
