Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garden salad in
New Philadelphia
/
New Philadelphia
/
Garden Salad
New Philadelphia restaurants that serve garden salad
Brickyard Dining Co
140 Commercial Ave SE, New Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Country Garden Salad
$9.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, chopped egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion & croutons!
More about Brickyard Dining Co
Dagwoods Cafe
535 W High Ave, New Philadelphia
No reviews yet
Garden Salad
$3.05
More about Dagwoods Cafe
Browse other tasty dishes in New Philadelphia
Chicken Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near New Philadelphia to explore
Akron
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
North Canton
Avg 4.4
(23 restaurants)
Massillon
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Barberton
No reviews yet
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Uniontown
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Wadsworth
Avg 4.8
(6 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Canton
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(88 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Zanesville
Avg 3.9
(28 restaurants)
Ashland
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(451 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(365 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(135 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(506 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(405 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(428 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston