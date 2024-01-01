Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in New Philadelphia

New Philadelphia restaurants
New Philadelphia restaurants that serve garden salad

Brickyard Dining Co

140 Commercial Ave SE, New Philadelphia

Country Garden Salad$9.00
Mixed greens topped with bacon, chopped egg, tomato, cucumber, red onion & croutons!
Dagwoods Cafe

535 W High Ave, New Philadelphia

Garden Salad$3.05
