9511 Maurice Ave
Maurice, LA 70555
Menu
Popular Items
Crawfish etouffee over rice served | with fried shrimp, a side of your | choice, garlic bread, and Pinchers | Sauce.
One BBQ meat option served with your choice of 2 sides.
Sushi rice cubes topped with crawfish etouffee, snow crab, fresh cucumber, and Pinchers sauce.
Our ooey-gooey cheese sauce served over penne pasta and topped with chicken. Served with a garlic bread and a side of your choice.
1 cluster of Dungeness, 1 cluster of Snow Crab, 1/2lb of Boiled Gulf Shrimp, boiled potatoes, and 1 boiled corn.
Rich and cheesy shrimp sauce served over bowtie pasta. Served with a garlic bread and a side of your choice.
Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or fish. Dressed with lettuce, pickles and Pinchers sauce. Served with your choice of homemade chips or fries. Available fried or grilled.
(2) Fried fish served with fries.
(3) Fried chicken tenders served with fries.
Our ooey-gooey fettuccini sauce served over penne pasta.
Lunch Menu
Crawfish etouffee over rice served | with fried shrimp, a side of your | choice, garlic bread, and Pinchers | Sauce.
BBQ Menu
One BBQ meat option served with your choice of 2 sides.
Small Bites
Boudin loaded nachos topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Battered and deep-fried button mushrooms. Served with ranch dressing.
Lightly battered and deep-fried hamburger dill pickles. Served with ranch dressing.
Rich and cheesy mac loaded with crawfish tails. Served with French bread.
Gambino's buttered French Bread topped with cheese, smothered eggplant, sauteed Gulf shrimp and crab meat.
Crispy fries topped with our cheesy crawfish sauce, shredded cheese, | jalapenos and ranch dressing.
Sushi rice cubes topped with crawfish etouffee, snow crab, fresh cucumber, and Pinchers sauce.
Marinated alligator nuggets that are battered and deep fried. Served with Pinchers sauce.
Rich and cheesy crawfish stuffed wontons deep fried until golden brown. Served with cane syrup.
Specialty
Breaded chicken strips served with a Belgian waffle dusted with powdered sugar. Served with cane syrup and a side of your choice.
Our ooey-gooey cheese sauce served over penne pasta and topped with chicken. Served with a garlic bread and a side of your choice.
A combination of fish, shrimp, alligator, crawfish, and pepper jack boudin balls. Served with a side of your choice. Available fried or grilled.
Fried or grilled marinated fish topped with crawfish or shrimp etouffee. Served with a side of your choice.
Grilled red fish topped with sauteed mushrooms, onions, and Gulf Shrimp. Served with a side of your choice.
Boiled potatoes topped with shrimp or crawfish etouffee. Served with a side of your choice.
1 cluster of Dungeness, 1 cluster of Snow Crab, 1/2lb of Boiled Gulf Shrimp, boiled potatoes, and 1 boiled corn.
(2) 3 ounce Filet Mignon medallions served over garlic mashed potatoes with (5) fried or grilled Gulf shrimp.
Rich and cheesy shrimp sauce served over penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread and side of your choice.
Creamy grits topped with shrimp, cheese and smoked sausage. Served with a side of your choice.
Your choice of peeled boiled crawfish tails or boiled shrimp with potato, corn, mushroom, and sausage. Served with Pinchers sauce.
Flaky baked flounder filet topped with smothered eggplant, crab meat and shrimp. Served with rice and a side of your choice.
Our take on seafood ramen prepared in our house boil. Your choice of crawfish or shrimp. Served with mushrooms and a poached egg.
Rich and cheesy shrimp sauce served over bowtie pasta. Served with a garlic bread and a side of your choice.
Rich and cheesy crawfish quesadillas served with a side of your choice.
Gulf shrimp served with Pinchers sauce. Available fried or grilled. Served with a side of your choice.
Rich and cheesy mac loaded with crawfish tails. Served over penne pasta. Served with a garlic bread and side of your choice.
Our boil-house salad is not your average salad! Boiled crawfish, shrimp and snow crab served over a bed of leafy green, cucmbers, cheese, tomato and croutons. Topped with Pinchers sauce.
Traditions
Handcrafted beef burger grilled to | perfection. Dressed with Pinchers sauce, | lettuce, pickles, cheese and tomato. | Served on a Hawaiian bun with a side of | your choice.
A Louisiana tradition served over rice. Your choice of shrimp or crawfish etouffee. Served with a side of your choice.
Traditional Louisiana dark roux-based recipe filled with Gulf shrimp and crab meat server with a side of rice.
Two center-cut pork chops grilled or fried to perfection. Served with a side of your choice.
Battered fish served with Pinchers sauce and a side of your choice. Available fried or grilled.
Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or chicken served over a bed of leafy greens. Dressed with fresh cucumber, tomato, croutons and cheese. Available fried or grilled.
Marinated chicken served on a sweet Hawaiian bun. Dressed with lettuce, pickles and Pinchers signature sauce. Served with your choice of homemade chips or fries. Available fried or grilled.
Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or fish. Dressed with lettuce, cheese, and Pinchers sauce. Available fried or grilled.
Combination of gulf shrimp and fish. Served with a side of your choice and Pinchers sauce. Available fried or grilled.
Your choice of shrimp, crawfish or fish. Dressed with lettuce, pickles and Pinchers sauce. Served with your choice of homemade chips or fries. Available fried or grilled.
Tadpoles
(2) Fried fish served with fries.
(3) Fried chicken tenders served with fries.
Peeled and ready to eat boiled crawfish tails and potatoes.
Our ooey-gooey fettuccini sauce served over penne pasta.
Cheese quesadilla served with a side of fries.
Deep fried popcorn shrimp served with fries.
Side Orders
(2) Boiled Potatoes
(1) Boiled beef and pork sausage link.
Leafy greens topped with cucumber and tomato.
9511 Maurice Ave, Maurice LA 70555
