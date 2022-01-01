Go
Veris Pizza & Restaurant

Wood Fired Pizza & More

124 LINCOLN AVENUE

Popular Items

Proscuitto Arugala Pizza$16.95
Prosciutto, Burrata, Red Onions, Arugula Hero$13.95
Margharita Pizza$13.95
Chicken Marsla over Rigatoni$19.95
Long Hots, Parmesan Fries$11.95
Cheeseburger, Red Onion, lettuce, Tomato & Pickles$12.95
Regular French Fries$5.95
Buffalo Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Gorgonzola Cheese$15.95
Buffalo Chili Brussels Sprouts, Crumbed Blue Cheese$11.95
Onion Rings$6.95
124 LINCOLN AVENUE

HAWTHORNE NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
