New Port Richey restaurants you'll love

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity
3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$8.25
All natural grilled chicken breast
|Spanakopita
|$7.95
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
|Tampa Cuban
|$8.75
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Craft Street Kitchen
3216 little rd, Trinity
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$9.50
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Cheese Dressing (served with buffalo sauce on the side for take out)
|Buffalo Chicken
|$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Bleu Cheese
|Southwest
|$12.00
BBQ'd Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5546 Main Street, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Big Catch Dinner
|$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
|Steak Quesadilla
|$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
|Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger
|$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Island Fin Poke
3198 Redeemer Way, Trinity
|Popular items
|Vegetable Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
|Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
|Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Slice Of Life Pizzeria
9123 Little Road, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Large Pizza
|$11.75
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
|Stromboli
Sub shaped dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara.
|Medium Pizza
|$9.95
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Escape Brewing Company
9945 Trinity BLVD, Trinity
|Popular items
|The Other West Coast IPA 4Pack 16oz Cans
|$13.00
|32oz Its A Trap Hazy IPA (***Includes Crowler***)
|$13.25
|32oz Dope Lyrics Hazy IPA (***Includes Crowler***)
|$13.25
Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity
3216 Little Rd, Trinity
|Popular items
|Buffalo Cauliflower
|$8.95
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing
|Southwest
|$10.95
BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema
|Not Your Mamas Meatloaf
|$13.95
Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Boneless Wing Basket
|$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
|Angus Cheeseburger Wrap
|$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
|Grilled Salmon
|$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
ZimZari
3230 Little Road, Trinity
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
|Queso Blanco
|$7.50
Spicy White Queso + Tortilla Chips
|Baja Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla
Green Culture Trinity
1420 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Cheeze Steak Sub
|$15.99
chopped Impossible meat, cheeze, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll (contains soy)
|Pesto Pasta
|$12.99
housemade pesto tossed with pesto and topped with diced tomato, walnuts and parmesan cheeze (contains tree nuts)
|Hot Chick Sandwich
|$14.99
shredded chick'n smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw, pickles, sriracha on bun (contains soy and gluten)
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant
8526 Old County Rd 54, New Port Richey
Zen Kitchen & Bar
6229 Grand Blvd, New Port Richey
Toast - New Port Richey
7121 Florida 54, New Port Richey