New Port Richey restaurants you'll love

New Port Richey restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Port Richey

New Port Richey's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Greek
Must-try New Port Richey restaurants

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity image

 

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity

3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$8.25
All natural grilled chicken breast
Spanakopita$7.95
Two phyllo triangles with spinach, feta and scallions, served with tzatziki
Tampa Cuban$8.75
Roast pork, ham, Genoa salami, Swiss cheese, mustard, mayo and pickles, pressed hot on French loaf
Craft Street Kitchen image

 

Craft Street Kitchen

3216 little rd, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$9.50
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Cheese Dressing (served with buffalo sauce on the side for take out)
Buffalo Chicken$13.00
Crafty Buffalo Sauce, Crispy Chicken, Fresh Mozz, Bleu Cheese
Southwest$12.00
BBQ'd Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5546 Main Street, New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big Catch Dinner$11.79
A large fillet of mild white fish prepared just how you like it - grilled with lemon pepper, salt and pepper, blackened or hand-breaded. Served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli, tartar sauce and fresh lemon. (1000-1040 Cal)
Steak Quesadilla$11.59
Grilled flour tortilla stuffed with Angus skirt steak and cheddar jack cheese. Served with sour cream and our signature salsa. (110 Cal)
Build Your Own Premium Blend Burger$6.29
Angus served with your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions or mayo at no extra charge. (1020 CAL.)
Island Fin Poke image

 

Island Fin Poke

3198 Redeemer Way, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Vegetable Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, edamame, corn, avocado, cucumber, and jalapeno.
Spicy Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
OG sauce, edamame, cucumber, and avocado. Topped with togarashi sauce.
Traditional Tuna Poke Bowl$11.00
Shoyu sauce, sea salt, maui onions, and seaweed.
Slice Of Life Pizzeria image

 

Slice Of Life Pizzeria

9123 Little Road, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Large Pizza$11.75
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Stromboli
Sub shaped dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara.
Medium Pizza$9.95
NY style, hand stretched pizza. Top it your way.
Escape Brewing Company image

 

Escape Brewing Company

9945 Trinity BLVD, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Other West Coast IPA 4Pack 16oz Cans$13.00
32oz Its A Trap Hazy IPA (***Includes Crowler***)$13.25
32oz Dope Lyrics Hazy IPA (***Includes Crowler***)$13.25
Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity image

 

Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity

3216 Little Rd, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing
Southwest$10.95
BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema
Not Your Mamas Meatloaf$13.95
Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Avg 4 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Boneless Wing Basket$13.99
8 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. Served with Fries, Coleslaw and Bleu Cheese Dressing for dipping. (1140-1660 CAL)
Angus Cheeseburger Wrap$2.49
Angus with American cheese, mustard, pickle, mayo and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. (1190 Cal)
Grilled Salmon$13.99
Our grilled 8 oz. salmon is seasoned with kosher salt and pepper and has a mild flavor and flaky texture. (590-1120 Cal)
ZimZari image

 

ZimZari

3230 Little Road, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
Queso Blanco$7.50
Spicy White Queso + Tortilla Chips
Baja Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla
Restaurant banner

 

Flamestone Grill - Trinity

10900 State Rd 54, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Green Culture Trinity image

 

Green Culture Trinity

1420 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheeze Steak Sub$15.99
chopped Impossible meat, cheeze, grilled peppers & onions on a hoagie roll (contains soy)
Pesto Pasta$12.99
housemade pesto tossed with pesto and topped with diced tomato, walnuts and parmesan cheeze (contains tree nuts)
Hot Chick Sandwich$14.99
shredded chick'n smothered in BBQ sauce and topped with coleslaw, pickles, sriracha on bun (contains soy and gluten)
Restaurant banner

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant

8526 Old County Rd 54, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Zen Kitchen & Bar

6229 Grand Blvd, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Toast - New Port Richey

7121 Florida 54, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
