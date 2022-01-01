New Port Richey American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in New Port Richey
More about Craft Street Kitchen
Craft Street Kitchen
3216 little rd, Trinity
|Popular items
|Southwest
|$12.00
BBQ'd Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema
|Ale Wings
|$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
|Not Your Mamas Meatloaf
|$15.00
Bourbon Demi, Honey Butter Carrots, Garlic Smashed Potato, Fried Onions
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5546 Main Street, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
