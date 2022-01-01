New Port Richey American restaurants you'll love

Go
New Port Richey restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in New Port Richey

Craft Street Kitchen image

 

Craft Street Kitchen

3216 little rd, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Southwest$12.00
BBQ'd Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Pico De Gallo, Black Beans, Cilantro, Chipotle Crema
Ale Wings$13.50
Agave, Ale, Sriracha, Soy, Citrus
Not Your Mamas Meatloaf$15.00
Bourbon Demi, Honey Butter Carrots, Garlic Smashed Potato, Fried Onions
More about Craft Street Kitchen
Beef 'O' Brady's image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5546 Main Street, New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless 6 Wings$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
Amarillo Firecracker Burger$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity image

 

Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity

3216 Little Rd, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Cauliflower$8.95
Scratch-Made Hot Sauce, Celery, House Bleu Dressing
Southwest$10.95
BBQ’d Chicken, Pepperjack Cheese, Avocado, Corn Relish, Black Beans, Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Cilantro Crema
Not Your Mamas Meatloaf$13.95
Bourbon Demi , Honey Butter Carrots , Roasted Garlic Mash
More about Craft Street Kitchen - Trinity
Beef 'O' Brady's image

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Avg 4 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
Lighter Grilled Chicken$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Port Richey

Chips And Salsa

Boneless Wings

French Fries

Tacos

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Chicken Wraps

Nachos

Quesadillas

Map

More near New Port Richey to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston