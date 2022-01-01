New Port Richey bars & lounges you'll love
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5546 Main Street, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Boneless 6 Wings
|$8.99
6 crunchy boneless breaded chicken pieces. (320-710 CAL)
|Amarillo Firecracker Burger
|$2.49
Angus topped with smoked bacon, fried jalapeños, pepper jack cheese and sweet jalapeño aioli. (1450 Cal)
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$2.49
Crispy fried chicken tossed in Beef’s® signature Buffalo sauce with Parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomatoes, pressed in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of bleu cheese. (1250 Cal)
|Impossible Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle. (1020 Cal)
|Lighter Grilled Chicken
|$9.99
Seasoned chicken breast grilled or blackened and served with seasoned rice, steamed broccoli and Sweet Baby Ray’s® BBQ sauce. (930 Cal)
More about ZimZari
ZimZari
3230 Little Road, Trinity
|Popular items
|Baja Chicken Burrito
|$11.00
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla
|Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
|KUNG PAO CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
Battered Cauliflower, Kung Pao Sauce, Char Sui Crema, Sesame Seeds, and Scallions