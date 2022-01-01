Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in New Port Richey

New Port Richey restaurants
New Port Richey restaurants that serve burritos

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant

8526 Old County Rd 54, New Port Richey

#21 D/ California Burrito$14.99
Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef and covered with beef sauce and sprinkled cheddar cheese.
ZimZari

3230 Little Road, Trinity

Fish Burrito$11.50
Beer-Battered or Blackened Cod + Old Bay Slaw + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Chipotle Aioli + Flour Tortilla
Baja Chicken Burrito$11.00
Grilled Chicken + Jack Cheese + Black Beans + Ginger Lime Rice + Fresh Pico de Gallo + Guacamole+ Roasted Flour Tortilla
Luau Pork Burrito$10.50
Roasted Pork + Black Bean Corn Salsa + Rice + Pico de Gallo + Fried Yuca + Queso
