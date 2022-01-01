Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Port Richey

Go
New Port Richey restaurants
Toast

New Port Richey restaurants that serve cake

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity image

 

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity

3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mickey Moose Cake$6.00
More about Pappas Marketplace - Trinity
Craft Street Kitchen image

 

Craft Street Kitchen

3216 little rd, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake$8.95
Double Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake, Vanilla Ice Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Whipped Cream
More about Craft Street Kitchen
Slice Of Life Pizzeria image

 

Slice Of Life Pizzeria

9123 Little Road, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Cake Slice$5.50
From scratch, a rich and luscious cheesecake with graham cracker crust and coice of dessert sauce.
Carrot Cake Slice$5.50
Two layers of rich spice cake with shaved carrots and toasted pecans. Cream cheese frosting and pecan accents.
More about Slice Of Life Pizzeria
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Avg 4 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Chocolate Cake$5.99
Add a scoop of vanilla ice cream (640 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's

Browse other tasty dishes in New Port Richey

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

French Fries

Fajitas

Meatloaf

Caesar Salad

Chicken Wraps

Taco Pizza

Map

More near New Port Richey to explore

Dunedin

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Palm Harbor

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Lutz

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Tarpon Springs

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Oldsmar

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Land O Lakes

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Safety Harbor

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Hudson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Odessa

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (274 restaurants)

Lakeland

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Sebring

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Punta Gorda

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (465 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (217 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston