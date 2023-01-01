Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in New Port Richey

New Port Richey restaurants
New Port Richey restaurants that serve cannolis

Back Draught - New Port Richey

6345 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cannolis$6.95
Three mini cannoli's filled with our homemade chocolate chip filling.
More about Back Draught - New Port Richey
Slice Of Life Pizzeria image

 

Slice of Life Pizzeria

9123 Little Road, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cannoli (small)$1.95
Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.
Cannoli (large)$3.95
Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.
More about Slice of Life Pizzeria

