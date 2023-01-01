Cannolis in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve cannolis
Back Draught - New Port Richey
6345 Grand Boulevard, New Port Richey
|Cannolis
|$6.95
Three mini cannoli's filled with our homemade chocolate chip filling.
Slice of Life Pizzeria
9123 Little Road, New Port Richey
|Cannoli (small)
|$1.95
Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.
|Cannoli (large)
|$3.95
Fried dough shell stuffed with sweet cannoli cream and dark chocolate chips, topped with powdered sugar.