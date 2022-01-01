Chicken salad in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Pappas Marketplace - Trinity
Pappas Marketplace - Trinity
3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey
|Chop Chicken Chop Salad
|$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
|Chicken Salad Melt
|$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
More about Slice Of Life Pizzeria
Slice Of Life Pizzeria
9123 Little Road, New Port Richey
|Side Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$5.95
Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad Large
|$10.95
Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.