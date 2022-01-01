Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in New Port Richey

New Port Richey restaurants
New Port Richey restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity

3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chop Chicken Chop Salad$14.00
A high protein, low fat version of Pappas chopped, replacing the potato salad with hummus and topped with chopped chicken
Chicken Salad Melt$9.50
Roasted chicken salad, made with celery, walnuts and cranberries, Swiss cheese, onion and tomato on pressed panini
More about Pappas Marketplace - Trinity
Slice Of Life Pizzeria image

 

Slice Of Life Pizzeria

9123 Little Road, New Port Richey

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Buffalo Chicken Salad$5.95
Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.
Buffalo Chicken Salad Large$10.95
Chicken tenders tossed in Frank's Redhot Sauce on a bed of iceberg lettuce with garden veggies.
More about Slice Of Life Pizzeria
Item pic

 

ZimZari

3230 Little Road, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Salad$4.95
Romaine lettuce, diced red onion, diced tomato, jack cheese, diced chicken, and ranch dressing
More about ZimZari

