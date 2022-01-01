Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in New Port Richey

New Port Richey restaurants
New Port Richey restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Pappas Marketplace - Trinity - 3294 Redeemer Way

3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey

Tuscan Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
Craft Street Kitchen -Trinity

3216 little rd, Trinity

Truffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Truffle Infused Buffalo Sauce, Celery Root Slaw, Garlic Buttermilk Aioli, Pickled Carrots, Brioche Bun
Zim Zari

3230 Little Road, Trinity

Chicken Little Sandwich$12.00
Fried Cajun Chicken+ Pico De Gallo+ Bacon+ Monterey Jack Cheese+ Jalapeno Pepper+ Jalapeno Honey Mustard
