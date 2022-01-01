Chicken sandwiches in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Pappas Marketplace - Trinity - 3294 Redeemer Way
Pappas Marketplace - Trinity - 3294 Redeemer Way
3294 Redeemer Way, New Port Richey
|Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
|$9.50
Chicken breast, portabella mushroom, feta bruschetta and provolone cheese, on a French loaf with garlic herb mayo
More about Craft Street Kitchen -Trinity
Craft Street Kitchen -Trinity
3216 little rd, Trinity
|Truffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried Chicken Thigh, Truffle Infused Buffalo Sauce, Celery Root Slaw, Garlic Buttermilk Aioli, Pickled Carrots, Brioche Bun