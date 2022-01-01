Nachos in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve nachos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5546 Main Street, New Port Richey
|Whole Lotta Chicken Nachos
|$9.99
Crispy tortilla chips smothered with queso and topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and grilled chicken. Sour cream, signature salsa and sliced jalapeños served on the side. (1130 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey
