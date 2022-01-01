Steak fajitas in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve steak fajitas
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5546 Main Street, New Port Richey
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey
|Steak Fajitas
|$13.99
Angus skirt steak on a sizzling skillet with peppers and onions. Served with warm soft flour tortillas, our signature salsa, cheddar jack cheese and sour cream. No substitutions, please. (920 Cal)