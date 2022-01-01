Steak tacos in New Port Richey

New Port Richey restaurants that serve steak tacos

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

5546 Main Street, New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Avg 4 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
