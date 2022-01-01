Taco pizza in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve taco pizza
More about Green Culture Trinity
Green Culture Trinity
1420 Seven Springs Blvd, New Port Richey
|Taco Pizza
|$24.99
Impossible meat, onions, peppers, cheddar cheeze, on marinara sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, and chipotle drizzle (contains soy)
More about Slice Of Life Pizzeria
Slice Of Life Pizzeria
9123 Little Road, New Port Richey
|Sm. Taco Pizza
|$12.95
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
|Med. Taco Pizza
|$14.95
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.
|Lg. Taco Pizza
|$16.95
Chunky salsa, mozzarella and taco seasoned ground beef. Served with side of diced lettuce, tomato, onion and sour cream.