Tacos in New Port Richey
New Port Richey restaurants that serve tacos
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
5546 Main Street, New Port Richey
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
FRENCH FRIES
Beef 'O' Brady's
8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey
|Tuesday Fish Tacos
|$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
|2 Steak Tacos
|$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
|Tuesday Steak Tacos
|$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about ZimZari
ZimZari
3230 Little Road, Trinity
|Jerk Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
|Filet Mignon Tacos
|$10.50
Filet Mignon + Garlic-Tomato Salsa + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese
|Volcano Shrimp Tacos
|$10.00
Volcano Shrimp + Crisp Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Sliced Avocado +Volcano Sauce