Tacos in New Port Richey

Beef 'O' Brady's

5546 Main Street, New Port Richey

Avg 4.4 (94 reviews)
Takeout
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Beef 'O' Brady's

8717 Little Rd, New Port Richey

Avg 4 (693 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuesday Fish Tacos$9.29
Mild white fish grilled, blackened or hand-breaded and topped with fresh cabbage, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1400 Cal)
2 Steak Tacos$2.49
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1070 Cal)
Tuesday Steak Tacos$9.89
Grilled Angus skirt steak topped with lettuce, cheddar jack cheese and creamy Poblano sauce. (1460 Cal)
More about Beef 'O' Brady's
Jerk Chicken Tacos image

 

ZimZari

3230 Little Road, Trinity

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jerk Chicken Tacos$10.00
Grilled Jerk Chicken + Jack Cheese + Fried Sweet Plantains + Avocados + Micro Cilantro Crema
Filet Mignon Tacos$10.50
Filet Mignon + Garlic-Tomato Salsa + Crispy Onions + Jack Cheese
Volcano Shrimp Tacos$10.00
Volcano Shrimp + Crisp Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes + Sliced Avocado +Volcano Sauce
More about ZimZari

