New Richmond restaurants you'll love
Must-try New Richmond restaurants
More about Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Cafe
Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Cafe
729 N Knowles Ave, New Richmond
|Popular items
|Black And Bleu Steak Bite Salad
|$17.00
Fresh greens, 5oz bistro filet bites, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese vinaigrette. portabella steak can be substituted instead of steak.
|Steak and Pasta
|$21.00
6oz grilled Steak with sautéed crimini mushrooms, asparagus red and yellow peppers, red onion, and linguini noodles tossed with olive oll, seasoning and topped with parmesan cheese.
|Classic Gyro or Falafel
|$13.00
Gyro or Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, red and yellon pepper, and house tzatziki on a pita
More about Champs Events - 224 S Knowles Ave
Champs Events - 224 S Knowles Ave
224 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond