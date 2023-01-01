Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

New Richmond restaurants you'll love

New Richmond restaurants
  • New Richmond

Must-try New Richmond restaurants

Consumer pic

 

Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Cafe

729 N Knowles Ave, New Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Black And Bleu Steak Bite Salad$17.00
Fresh greens, 5oz bistro filet bites, tomato, red onion, and bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese vinaigrette. portabella steak can be substituted instead of steak.
Steak and Pasta$21.00
6oz grilled Steak with sautéed crimini mushrooms, asparagus red and yellow peppers, red onion, and linguini noodles tossed with olive oll, seasoning and topped with parmesan cheese.
Classic Gyro or Falafel$13.00
Gyro or Falafel, lettuce, tomato, onion, red and yellon pepper, and house tzatziki on a pita
More about Table 65 Bistro & Gelato Cafe
Consumer pic

 

HANKS BAR

2391 65TH ST., New Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
More about HANKS BAR
Main pic

 

Champs Sports Bar & Grill

220 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Champs Sports Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Champs Events - 224 S Knowles Ave

224 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond

No reviews yet
DeliveryFast Pay
More about Champs Events - 224 S Knowles Ave
