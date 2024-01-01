Chicken wraps in New Richmond
New Richmond restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Wild Badger Sports Saloon - New Richmond
240 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond
|Chicken Tender Wrap
|$11.95
Crispy tenders, chopped and tossed with shredded romaine, diced tomatoes and onions, shredded cheddar, and homemade ranch stuffed inside a tomato basil wrap.
Champs Sports Bar & Grill
220 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Bleu Cheese dressing or crumbles, and buffalo sauce.
|Bacon Ranch Chicken Wrap
|$14.99
Chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$14.99
Chicken, lettuce, tomato, Parmesan Cheese with Caesar dressing.