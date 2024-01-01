Quesadillas in New Richmond

Traditional: Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, diced red and green peppers, and onion. Choose your meat, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pulled pork.

Cuban:

Grilled, thin sliced ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard, served with a side of cordon.

Philly:

Packed with shaved sirloin, diced red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and served with a side of queso.

