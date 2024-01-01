Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in New Richmond

New Richmond restaurants
New Richmond restaurants that serve quesadillas

Wild Badger Sports Saloon - New Richmond

240 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond

Quesadilla$9.95
Traditional: Stuffed with a blend of cheeses, diced red and green peppers, and onion. Choose your meat, seasoned beef, shredded chicken, barbacoa, or pulled pork.
Cuban:
Grilled, thin sliced ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and spicy mustard, served with a side of cordon.
Philly:
Packed with shaved sirloin, diced red and green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and served with a side of queso.
More about Wild Badger Sports Saloon - New Richmond
Champs Sports Bar & Grill

220 S Knowles Ave, New Richmond

Quesadilla$9.99
Fried onions and Cheddar Cheese in a grilled flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Add 5oz chicken --or--
Add 8oz top sirloin steak
More about Champs Sports Bar & Grill

