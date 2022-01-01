New Rochelle restaurants you'll love
SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Roc N Ramen
19 Anderson St., New Rochelle
Popular items
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Chicken (5)
$8.00
Ground chicken topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Vegetable Ramen
$14.00
Vegetable broth with tofu, corn, bok choy, carrots, bamboo shoots, broccoli, mushrooms, edible flowers, egg, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Pork (5)
$8.00
Pork topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
179 BAR AND GRILL
179 Main St., New Rochelle
Popular items
Classic Caesar Salad
$13.00
Hearts Of Romaine Lettuce | Roasted Garlic Croutons | Shaved Parmesan | Caesar Dressing.
Grandma's Cavatelli
$26.00
Sweet & Hot Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Garlic And Oil.
Branzino (Wild)
$32.00
Pan seared | cherry tomatoes | capers | garlic | lemon butter sauce
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
Popular items
SMOKED BRISKET
$18.95
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
BRISKET EMPANADAS
$9.95
braised brisket, onions, mozz & THE SAUCE
TAILGATE WINGS
$16.95
rubbed, smoked, grilled, & rolled ... BEST DAMN WINGS IN NY!
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
Popular items
Buffalo Wings
$12.00
Jumbo chicken wings, dry rubbed, baked then fried to delicious crispiness served with homemade blue cheese dressing
1/4 lb SLIDER
$8.50
Fresh ground beef smashed with sweet onions topped with cheese, pickle and ketchup on a Martin potato roll
Garlic Rolls A MUST TRY!
$8.00
Insanely delicious garlic donuts; fresh dough, fried and then baked with EVOO, garlic and seasonings 30 plus years still my daughters favorite!
Krave
8 S Division Street, New Rochelle
Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion
15 Division Street, New Rochelle