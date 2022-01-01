New Rochelle restaurants you'll love

New Rochelle restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • New Rochelle

New Rochelle's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Burger
Burgers
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Must-try New Rochelle restaurants

Roc N Ramen image

SOUPS • SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Roc N Ramen

19 Anderson St., New Rochelle

Avg 4.3 (2031 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Chicken (5)$8.00
Ground chicken topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
Vegetable Ramen$14.00
Vegetable broth with tofu, corn, bok choy, carrots, bamboo shoots, broccoli, mushrooms, edible flowers, egg, fried onions, sesame seeds, nori seaweed.
Gyoza Dumplings w/ Pork (5)$8.00
Pork topped with dumpling sauce, scallions, and sesame seeds.
More about Roc N Ramen
179 BAR AND GRILL image

 

179 BAR AND GRILL

179 Main St., New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Classic Caesar Salad$13.00
Hearts Of Romaine Lettuce | Roasted Garlic Croutons | Shaved Parmesan | Caesar Dressing.
Grandma's Cavatelli$26.00
Sweet & Hot Sausage | Broccoli Rabe | Garlic And Oil.
Branzino (Wild)$32.00
Pan seared | cherry tomatoes | capers | garlic | lemon butter sauce
More about 179 BAR AND GRILL
Consumer pic

 

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SMOKED BRISKET$18.95
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
BRISKET EMPANADAS$9.95
braised brisket, onions, mozz & THE SAUCE
TAILGATE WINGS$16.95
rubbed, smoked, grilled, & rolled ... BEST DAMN WINGS IN NY!
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
AJ's Burgers image

 

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Buffalo Wings$12.00
Jumbo chicken wings, dry rubbed, baked then fried to delicious crispiness served with homemade blue cheese dressing
1/4 lb SLIDER$8.50
Fresh ground beef smashed with sweet onions topped with cheese, pickle and ketchup on a Martin potato roll
Garlic Rolls A MUST TRY!$8.00
Insanely delicious garlic donuts; fresh dough, fried and then baked with EVOO, garlic and seasonings 30 plus years still my daughters favorite!
More about AJ's Burgers
Main pic

 

Krave

8 S Division Street, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Krave
Banner pic

 

Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion

15 Division Street, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Ava Ava RBL Latin Fusion

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in New Rochelle

Dumplings

