Brisket in New Rochelle

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve brisket

SMOKED BRISKET image

 

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CHOPPED BRISKET$17.00
BBQ sauce, grilled onions, mozz, texas toast.
SMOKED BRISKET$19.00
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
JERK BRISKET TACOS$14.00
aioli, cabbage, scallions, jerk BBQ
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Brisket, Market Roasted Vegetables & Homemade Mashed Potatoes$26.00
Trimmed and braised brisket mom's recipe with chef infused techniques. The Best
Brisket Nachos$14.00
Trimmed and braised brisket mom's recipe with chef infused techniques. The Best!
Piled high on corn tortilla chips, montery, cheddar cheeses and au jus gravy
More about AJ's Burgers

