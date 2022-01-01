Brisket in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve brisket
SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|CHOPPED BRISKET
|$17.00
BBQ sauce, grilled onions, mozz, texas toast.
|SMOKED BRISKET
|$19.00
1/2# sliced, w/ cornbread & whipped spuds.
|JERK BRISKET TACOS
|$14.00
aioli, cabbage, scallions, jerk BBQ
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|Brisket, Market Roasted Vegetables & Homemade Mashed Potatoes
|$26.00
Trimmed and braised brisket mom's recipe with chef infused techniques. The Best
|Brisket Nachos
|$14.00
Trimmed and braised brisket mom's recipe with chef infused techniques. The Best!
Piled high on corn tortilla chips, montery, cheddar cheeses and au jus gravy