Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in New Rochelle

Go
New Rochelle restaurants
Toast

New Rochelle restaurants that serve cake

Banner pic

 

Krave - 8 S Division Street

8 S Division Street, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cod Fish Cakes$10.00
More about Krave - 8 S Division Street
Main pic

 

Wing King - 87 Lockwood Ave

87 Lockwood Avenue, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Funnel Cake Fries$5.95
More about Wing King - 87 Lockwood Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in New Rochelle

Sliders

Kale Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Vodka Pizza

Chili

Grilled Chicken

Eggplant Parm

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near New Rochelle to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2126 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (247 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston