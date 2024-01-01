Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken francese in New Rochelle

Go
New Rochelle restaurants
Toast

New Rochelle restaurants that serve chicken francese

Banner pic

 

Pizzeria La Rosa - 12 Russell Ave

12 Russell Ave, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Francese
More about Pizzeria La Rosa - 12 Russell Ave
Consumer pic

 

Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd

2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Half Tray Chicken Francese$67.00
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle - 2 Pelham Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in New Rochelle

Penne

Ravioli

French Fries

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Pear Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near New Rochelle to explore

White Plains

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Eastchester

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (451 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (185 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (205 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston