Clams in New Rochelle

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve clams

179 BAR AND GRILL image

 

179 BAR AND GRILL

179 Main St., New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguine & Clams$29.00
Linguine White Clams Sauce
More about 179 BAR AND GRILL
Consumer pic

 

Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle

2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini & Clams$24.00
Served in a Tomato Broth, Fra Diavolo or White Wine, Garlic & Oil
Clams Casino$16.00
Little Neck Clams, Breadcrumbs & Bacon
Pork and Clams$27.00
12oz Pork Chop with Little Neck Clams, Spicy Italian Sausage and Roasted Potatoes Finished with a Garlic White Wine Sauce
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle
Item pic

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Linguine White Clam Sauce$22.00
Simple & delicious; fresh clams, EVOO, garlic, black pepper, oregano, basil & parsley
Clams & Sausage in a Cilantro Garlic Sauce
Italian sausage sautéed in garlic with EVOO then a touch of marinara now add clams, fresh cilantro and magic for you taste buds!
Baked Clams Oreganata$14.00
Fresh shucked littleneck clams topped with our old school recipe of bread crumb oreganata in a sauce you want to dip the bread in!
More about AJ's Burgers

