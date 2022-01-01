Clams in New Rochelle
New Rochelle restaurants that serve clams
More about 179 BAR AND GRILL
179 BAR AND GRILL
179 Main St., New Rochelle
|Linguine & Clams
|$29.00
Linguine White Clams Sauce
More about Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle
Patsy's Pizzeria - New Rochelle
2 Pelham Rd, New Rochelle
|Linguini & Clams
|$24.00
Served in a Tomato Broth, Fra Diavolo or White Wine, Garlic & Oil
|Clams Casino
|$16.00
Little Neck Clams, Breadcrumbs & Bacon
|Pork and Clams
|$27.00
12oz Pork Chop with Little Neck Clams, Spicy Italian Sausage and Roasted Potatoes Finished with a Garlic White Wine Sauce
More about AJ's Burgers
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AJ's Burgers
542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE
|Linguine White Clam Sauce
|$22.00
Simple & delicious; fresh clams, EVOO, garlic, black pepper, oregano, basil & parsley
|Clams & Sausage in a Cilantro Garlic Sauce
Italian sausage sautéed in garlic with EVOO then a touch of marinara now add clams, fresh cilantro and magic for you taste buds!
|Baked Clams Oreganata
|$14.00
Fresh shucked littleneck clams topped with our old school recipe of bread crumb oreganata in a sauce you want to dip the bread in!