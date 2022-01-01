Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy chicken in New Rochelle

New Rochelle restaurants
New Rochelle restaurants that serve crispy chicken

SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill

587 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CRISPY SKIN CHICKEN$12.00
smoked chicken quarter (leg & thigh) house BBQ, whipped spuds
More about SmokeHouse Tailgate Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AJ's Burgers

542 NORTH AVE, NEW ROCHELLE

Avg 4.6 (1499 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sicilian Pizza Buffalo Chicken Style medium thick light crispy delicous$19.00
Our homemade dough, EVOO, topped with our signature bufflo sauce, mozzarella & crispy onion strings with a side of bluecheese. The Best Pizza in a 10 X 12 pan
More about AJ's Burgers

